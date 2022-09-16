OTP Bank Romania takes a new step in the ESG transformation process and establishes the Sustainability Department

OTP Bank Romania announces the establishment of a new department dedicated to sustainability, to coordinate the bank’s transformation process through actions necessary to implement the ESG (environmental, social, governance) strategy.

In the first half of 2022, OTP Bank announced its commitment regarding the definition and implementation of an ESG strategy and a framework designed to integrate the best sustainability practices in the organization, the goal being to ensure the real positive impact of the bank in facilitating the transition to a low-carbon economy and in improving the quality of life for current and future generations.

Establishing the sustainability department is an important step in defining this strategic framework, as the role of the department is to facilitate and monitor the implementation of commitments that will be defined by the bank’s ESG strategy.

“ESG concerns are not one-off actions, but volutionary standards to be permanently integrated into every activity, so, establishing a dedicated department to coordinate this process is the natural step in OTP Bank’s ESG transformation. The new department will have a multiple contribution: that of efficiently facilitating the efforts for the gradual, balanced decarbonization of the organization and its financed portfolio, of tracking the bank’s positive social impact and alignment with ESG standards, but also of contributing to the shaping of a field of expertise with high stakes for society,’ said Corina Minculescu, Head of the Sustainability Department, within OTP Bank Romania.

Three years ago, OTP Bank Romania started a transformation journey, called Apollo, with ambitious organic growth objectives and an extensive change process. All the while, the bank has invested heavily in technology and maintained a customer-centric approach, which has brought about a shift in the organizational mindset. The bank’s ESG strategy comes in the context of this paradigm shift, sustainability being one of the priorities and strategic directions in the coming years.