President Iohannis to attend UN General Assembly in New York

President Klaus Iohannis will lead the Romanian delegation that will participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the General Assembly of the Organization of Nations Unite (UN), next week, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in New York, the Presidential Administration informs on Friday.

After the UN meeting, the head of state will pay a two-day visit to San Francisco.

According to the same source, the Romanian President’s participation in this year’s session will be an opportunity to highlight the position of our country regarding the current global challenges, in the context of the illegal and unprovoked aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, which requires solidarity, unity and quick reaction, under the international law.

“President Klaus Iohannis will also highlight, in his speech, the need for common solutions regarding other global challenges such as energy security, climate change, food security and access to education,” the press release of the Presidential Administration also reads.

The theme of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly is “Solutions through Solidarity, Sustainability and Science.” Among the priorities of this year’s session will be human peace and security, sustainable development, the principle of “leaving no one behind,” social inclusion, cyber security, human rights, biodiversity, water management and the management of global challenges such as climate change and the COVID-19 pandemic, based on scientific data.

The high-level general debate segment begins on Tuesday, marking the most important annual international event of multilateral diplomacy.

On Tuesday, on the first day of the high-level segment of the general debates, the head of state will deliver his speech at the plenary session of the UN General Assembly.

The Presidential Administration also informs that, at the invitation of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the President of the Republic of Senegal, Macky Sall, leader of the African Union, the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, and the Secretary of State of the USA, Antony Blinken, President Iohannis will also participate in the Global Food Security Summit. On this occasion, the head of state will convey a message regarding our country’s efforts to support grain transit from Ukraine and respond to concerns at the global level regarding a food crisis and how it can be avoided.

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the Transforming Education Summit (TES) will also take place, during which the Romanian President will send a video message in which he will refer to a series of commitments of Romania in the field of education, in line with the objectives of the respective meeting. At his initiative, Romania will co-chair the thematic line “Teachers, Teaching and Teaching career.”

The programme of the head of state in the US also includes a series of established formal events, included in the programme of each high-level segment of the UN General Assembly.

As part of his participation in the UN General Assembly, President Klaus Iohannis will have a bilateral meeting with the President of the World Bank Group, David Malpass.

The head of state’s visit to the United States of America will also include a trip to San Francisco (California) on Thursday and Friday. On this occasion, President Klaus Iohannis will have a meeting with members of the Romanian community. He will also meet with representatives of the management of some companies in the field of innovative technologies.

Via Agerpres