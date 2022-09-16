Romania co-chairs thematic line related to teachers within Transforming Education Summit in New York

Romania co-chairs, at the initiative of President Klaus Iohannis, the thematic line “Teachers, teaching and the teaching profession” within the Transforming Education Summit – TES, due to take place from Friday to Monday, on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly, informed the Presidential Administration.

At the initiative of President Klaus Iohannis, Romania co-chairs thematic line 3 (AT 3) – “Teachers, teaching and the teaching profession”. In this endeavor, Romania collaborated with Nigeria, UNESCO and the International Labor Organization, and the resulting thematic report is available at https://transformingeducationsummit.sdg4education2030.org.

“As a natural continuation of the importance that the President of Romania attaches to the teaching career, Romania will host, within TES, alongside the same partners, on September 17, 2022 (TES Solutions Day), a session on the topic of ‘Teachers at the heart of education! Call for action on teacher policies and social dialogue to transform the teaching profession’,” says the Presidential Administration.

According to the cited source, presidential advisor Ligia Deca will present the “Educated Romania” project, as an example of good practice on the development of public policies in an inclusive way, which emphasizes the teaching career in the reforms necessary for the transformation of education.

During Monday’s session dedicated to the heads of state and government, President Klaus Iohannis will send a video message on the occasion of a round table of the leaders present at the Summit. The message will detail a series of commitments made by Romania in the field of education, in line with the objectives of TES.

“The Transforming Education Summit is a unique opportunity to raise the level in discussions about the future of education, to affirm national commitments under Objective 4 of Sustainable Development and to generate increased public involvement in this field. Moreover, the vision of the UN Secretary General, launched on this occasion, will constitute, together with the reports of thematic actions, the examples of good practice and the national commitments, a basis for discussion for the preparation of the UN Summit of the Future,” mentions the Presidential Administration in a release to Agerpres.

Read also:

Romania co-chairs thematic line related to teachers within Transforming Education Summit in New York